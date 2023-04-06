NATIONAL

Ishaq Dar pleads US ambassador to play role in sealing IMF deal

By Staff Report
Pakistani Finance Minister Ishaq Dar smiles as he speaks after the launch of the "Pakistan Economic Survey 2015-16" report during a press conference in Islamabad on June 2, 2016. Pakistan's economy during fiscal year 2016 recorded a growth of 4.71 percent which is the highest growth achieved since 2008-09. The economy could not achieve the targeted growth rate 5.5 percent due to lower growth of agriculture sector (-0.19) percent mainly due to decrease in production of cotton, rice and maize. / AFP / AAMIR QURESHI (Photo credit should read AAMIR QURESHI/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Finance Minister Ishaq Dar has requested the United States (US) ambassador to play role in International Monetary Fund (IMF) deal.

According to sources, the Finance Minister Ishaq Dar discussed the IMF deal with the US ambassador Donald Blome and informed him about the current economic situation of the country.

In the meeting with the US ambassador, the finance minister Ishaq dar informed him about the $ 2 billion financing from Saudi Arabia. He said that the talks on $ 1 billion financing is in process, sources added.

Media reports said that the United States ambassador Donald Blome assured Ishaq Dar on increasing bilateral cooperation and the IMF deal.

Earlier, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) confirmed that it has received confirmation from Saudi Arabia on $2 billion in additional deposits to Pakistan.

 

