Ishaq Dar pleads US ambassador to play role in sealing IMF deal

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Finance Minister Ishaq Dar has requested the United States (US) ambassador to play role in International Monetary Fund (IMF) deal.

According to sources, the Finance Minister Ishaq Dar discussed the IMF deal with the US ambassador Donald Blome and informed him about the current economic situation of the country.

In the meeting with the US ambassador, the finance minister Ishaq dar informed him about the $ 2 billion financing from Saudi Arabia. He said that the talks on $ 1 billion financing is in process, sources added.

Media reports said that the United States ambassador Donald Blome assured Ishaq Dar on increasing bilateral cooperation and the IMF deal.

Earlier, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) confirmed that it has received confirmation from Saudi Arabia on $2 billion in additional deposits to Pakistan.