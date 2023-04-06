China ready to issue joint call with France for ‘political settlement of Ukraine crisis’

Xi calls for stable, dynamic China-France comprehensive strategic partnership

Chinese President Xi Jinping said China stands ready to join France in calling on the international community to avoid an escalation of the Ukraine crisis as China is committed to promoting peace talks and political settlement.

Xi made the remarks at a joint press conference with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron after their talks in Beijing on Thursday.

China calls on all parties to stay rational, exercise restraint, and avoid taking actions that might cause the crisis to further deteriorate or even spiral out of control, he said.

Xi stressed that nuclear weapons must not be used and nuclear wars must not be fought. He affirmed China’s opposition to the use of biological weapons under any circumstances, as well as armed attacks against nuclear power plants or other civilian nuclear facilities.

Xi also advocated to resume peace talks “as soon as possible,” observe the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, and accommodate the legitimate security concerns of all parties.

Xi calls for stable, dynamic China-France comprehensive strategic partnership

Both as firm advocates for a multi-polar world and greater democracy in international relations, China and France have the ability and responsibility to rise above differences and obstacles, keep to the overall direction of a comprehensive strategic partnership that is stable, mutually beneficial, enterprising and dynamic, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Thursday.

Xi made the remarks when meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron, who is on a state visit to China, in Beijing.

Over the past three years and more, despite a changing and unstable international landscape, China and France have worked together to maintain a positive and sound growth momentum in their bilateral ties, Xi noted.

Xi said the two sides have maintained high-frequency and high-quality strategic communication in a hybrid format, supported each other in the fight against COVID-19, and seen robust growth in bilateral trade and important outcomes from cooperation in aerospace, aviation, agriculture, food and other areas.

The two countries have also carried out close communication and coordination on such issues as climate change, biodiversity, and Africa’s development, he said.

The world today is undergoing profound historic transformation, Xi said, adding that China and France, as permanent members of the UN Security Council and major countries with a tradition of independence, should practice true multilateralism for global peace, stability and prosperity.

President Macron’s visit to China is the first by a European head of state after the full resumption of China’s exchanges with the world and the successful conclusion of China’s Two Sessions, Xi said, adding that the visit will inject new momentum and bring new vitality to China-Europe relations.