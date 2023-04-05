US Congressman: Sharif administration must adhere to election ruling

WASHINGTON/LAHORE: A United States lawmaker spoke with former prime minister Imran Khan and said the government of Shehbaz Sharif must adhere to the rule of law and the ruling of the Supreme Court in the Punjab election delay case.

Taking to Twitter, Brad Sherman, a representative from California’s 32nd congressional district, said: “Just spoke to former prime minister [Imran Khan]. Surprised that he’s working in the wee hours of the morning. He also spoke to my friend [Dr. Asif Mahmood, a Democratic candidate for US Congress].”

“[We] spoke about [the] Supreme Court decision. For democracies to function, the parties must adhere to the rule of law and rulings of the Supreme Court,” he added.

Earlier, on Tuesday, the Supreme Court declared that polls must be held for the assembly in Pakistan’s most populous province next month, voiding a bid to delay voting in Punjab and handing a political victory to Khan.

Pakistan has been in political turmoil for a year since Khan was ousted as prime minister last April through a no-confidence vote and replaced by a coalition he has harried with parliamentary manoeuvring and popular rallies calling for snap elections.

In January, Khan dissolved the assemblies in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab where his Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) party held majorities — a move designed to pile more pressure on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Under the constitution, elections should have been scheduled within 90 days — a deadline just days away.

However, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) pushed back polling day to October, when a general election is also due, blaming a lack of funds and security threats.

The Supreme Court — which took up the case on its own initiative — on Tuesday declared the delay “unconstitutional, without lawful authority or jurisdiction”.

“Neither the constitution nor the law empowers the commission to extend the date of elections beyond 90 days,” read the decision.

Senior PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry said the decision was a “huge victory” for Imran Khan, who was shot last year in an assassination attempt he blamed on Sharif.

Last month, the face-off between Khan and the government reached boiling point when police attempted to arrest him over a corruption case, leading to 48 hours of clashes with supporters in Lahore.

“I can only express sorrows and regret over the decision,” law minister Azam Nazeer Tarar told reporters in Islamabad.

“Due to this, the ongoing political and constitutional crisis in the country will deepen,” he said.

