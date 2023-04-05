Iqbal praises strategic partnership in meeting with Chinese minister

BEIJING: Pakistan and China have decided to give impetus to their bilateral cooperation under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor project.

The understanding was reached at a meeting between Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal and Minister of International Department of Communist Party of China Liu Jianchao in Beijing today.

Ahsan Iqbal reiterated that Pakistan’s friendship and strategic partnership with China enjoy a broad political support in Pakistan.

He paid tribute to the vision of Chinese President Xi Jinping for launching initiatives like Belt and Road, Global Development, Security and Civilization Initiatives which are contributing in creating a peaceful and harmonious world.

On the occasion, Liu Jianchao said iron brother relationship with Pakistan is unparalleled.

Extending warm felicitations on the successful conclusion of the annual Two Sessions, the minister paid tribute to the vision of President Xi for launching initiatives like Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), Global Development Initiative (GDI), Global Security Initiative (GSI) and Global Civilization Initiative (GCI) which were contributing in creating a peaceful and harmonious world.

Hailing CPEC as the shining example of BRI cooperation, Minister IDCPC appreciated the Planning Minister’s role in nurturing and developing CPEC in his current and earlier tenures.

Both reaffirmed CPEC’s importance as the flagship project of BRI and decided to add further impetus to CPEC cooperation along with marking the completion of one decade as an important milestone.

Recalling the successful visit of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to Beijing in November 2022, the two sides agreed to work out modalities of IDCPC support for capacity-building through special training of Pakistani young political leaders and professionals, and experience sharing on CPC governance model for rural development, youth empowerment, poverty alleviation, economic growth, use of technology, enhancement of exports and industrialization.

Ahsan Iqbal also extended an invitation to Minister IDCPC to visit Pakistan to continue the discussions and cooperation for deepening bilateral ties.