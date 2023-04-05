NATIONAL

Don’t think of emergency or martial law, Sh Rashid advises rulers

By Staff Report

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Awami Muslim League and former interior minister, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Wednesday said the Supreme Court had given a better judgment in a difficult time, rejecting and burying the “doctrine of necessity” forever.

While reacting to the Supreme Court decision in the Punjab election postponement case, Sh Rashid wrote on micro-blogging website Twitter that no one inside the Supreme Court talked of boycott of proceeding. Everyone wanted to argue the case. The 85-member cabinet cannot reject the Supreme Court decision.

He dared the Shehbaz-government to get ready for either disqualification or anarchy in the country.

The former minister said that they [the PDM] have to accept the verdict of Supreme Court come what may. The Supreme Court also follows the Constitution. Masses are the real ruler. If the decision of the judiciary is not obeyed, there will be a rebellion. Shehbaz Sharif must rethink whether to accept the decision of the judiciary or to be disqualified for contempt of court and go to Raiwind.

Sh Rashid said that the Supreme Court had said that there was no need for a combat force. Rangers, FC and ex-servicemen can provide security [for elections].

He called former minister Nawaz Sharif a fugitive, running form judiciary, and termed his press conference disappointing.

The former interior minister advised the rulers to stop “dreaming” about filing a reference against three judges, imposing emergency or martial law. They [Sharifs] have been begging to be official guests of Saudi Arabia for the last one week.

 

 

 




