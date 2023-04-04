Supreme Court rules against ECP decision to delay elections

ISLAMABAD: In what has been billed as a verdict that buried the doctrine of necessity, the Supreme Court on Tuesday declared the decision of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to delay elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa until October 8 as never to have existed and against the Constitution by reviving the election schedule.

The unanimous verdict on the petition moved by Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) to challenge the ECP decision was delivered by a three-judge bench — consisting of Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, and justices Ijaz ul-Ahsan and Justice Munib Akhtar — who heard all the stakeholders — including the opposition party, election tribunal and members of the ruling Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) coalition — before reserving the judgment Monday.

Earlier today, the defence secretary submitted a report to the judges in their chamber regarding the availability of security personnel during the elections. He and the finance secretary were instructed by the court to present reports that demonstrate the obstacles preventing the elections from taking place.

Separately, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan expressed hope that the verdict would help end the political crisis in the country, adding that the government’s demand for a full court still stands.

He also emphasized that simultaneous elections should be held in the country to avoid further political crises. Law Minister Azam Nazir Tarar, who stood beside Khan, echoed his statements and urged the court to use “collective wisdom” in handling the matter.

THE PROCEEDINGS

During the hearings, which spanned over a week, the case witnessed high drama when two judges of the original five-judge bench, Jamal Khan Mandokhail and Amin ud-Din Khan, recused themselves from the case.

Subsequently, the chief justice formed a new bench comprising himself, Justice Ahsan, and Justice Akhtar to proceed with the matter.

Over the weekend, a meeting of PDM leaders expressed “no confidence” in the bench, leading to a call for a full court to hear the case. Chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to “devise a future strategy” for the government, the meeting demanded that present court proceedings be terminated by accepting a different judgment.

However, on Monday, the Supreme Court said the formation of a full court to take up the petition was not an option and the government could instead request a larger bench to hear the case.

Bandial’s offer of a larger bench to the government came after Shehbaz Sharif, through Attorney General Mansoor Usman Awan, formally requested the reconstitution of the bench hearing the case.

In the plea filed on behalf of the federation, the Supreme Court was requested to dismiss the election delay case in light of the March 1 judgment ruling that elections for the provincial assemblies in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa must be held within 90 days.

The petition said the proceedings in the current petition should be postponed in light of the observation passed by Justice Qazi Faez Isa, postponing all the proceedings in suo motu matters, which the chief justice “disregarded.”

“This […] bench, in view of submissions made in paragraphs 11 and 12, may graciously recuse from hearing the instant petition and a bench comprising of all remaining […] judges of this court, who did not hear [the matter previously] may kindly be constituted to decide the questions raised herein,” it requested.