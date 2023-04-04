PTI hails Supreme Court overturning of election postponement

ISLAMABAD: The opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party welcomed the Supreme Court verdict overturning the election commission’s decision to postpone the vote in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as a milestone in the nation’s political history.

The decision comes months after the party dissolved the parliaments in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in a failed bid to force snap national elections.

Since his ouster last April in a no-confidence vote in Parliament, Imran Khan, chairman of the party, has been demanding early elections. Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif has dismissed the demand and kept to elections scheduled for later this year.

Speaking to reporters outside the court, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, deputy chairman of the party, emphasised that the ruling distinguishes between democratic and unconstitutional forces, and praised the court for restoring the sanctity of the Constitution and burying the so-called doctrine of necessity.

He went on to say that the chief election commissioner, Sikandar Sultan Raja, was now free to conduct elections, as the court had removed all pressures and provided adequate resources and security personnel for the task.

He urged Raja to fulfil his constitutional responsibility and conduct free, fair, and credible elections.

Meanwhile, Fawad Chaudhry, senior vice president of the party, praised Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial and his judges, calling the former a “people’s chief justice” and commending the respect he has earned through the verdict.

قوم کو آئین کی فتح مبارک ! سپریم کورٹ کا فیصلہ ہر پاکستانی شہری کے حقوق کا فیصلہ ہے۔۔ — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) April 4, 2023

Former finance minister Hammad Azhar said the court has “restored the Constitution and saved the democracy.”

سپریم کورٹ نے آئین کو بحال کر دیا اور جمہوریت کو بچا لیا۔

قانون اور آئین کے دائرے میں رہتے ہوئے اس فیصلے کے علاوہ کوئی اور فیصلہ ممکن بھی نا تھا۔

سیاسی جماعتیں میدان سے بھاگتی نہیں۔ پی ڈی ایم بھی جمہوری عمل کا حصہ بنیں۔ یہ جمہوریت اور آئین کی فتح ہے۔ — Hammad Azhar (@Hammad_Azhar) April 4, 2023

He said that no other decision was possible while keeping within the line of law and the Constitution. He also called on members of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) coalition to be a part of the “democratic process”, saying that the political parties don’t quit the field.

The top court ruling is a blow to the government of Shehbaz Sharif, which wanted national elections and the voting for provincial assemblies held on the same day.

— With AP