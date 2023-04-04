Met forecasts more heavy rain across the country

LAHORE/KARACHI/ISLAMABAD: Several regions across Pakistan have received rain and hail accompanied by strong winds, leading to a dip in temperature. The country is expected to experience more heavy rainfall in many areas soon.

According to the Meteorological Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Kashmir and North Balochistan received rain in the past 24 hours. The rest of the country remained dry, with 39mm rain recorded in Kot Addu of Punjab and 32mm in Parachinar and Dir of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Rainfall was also recorded in several other areas. Kakul, Balakot received 26mm, Saidu Sharif 15mm, Malam Jabba 13mm, and Darosh 8mm. Meanwhile, Kalam received 7mm, Mir Khani, Patan, Charat 6mm, Bacha Khan Airport 3mm, Peshawar (City 3mm, Airport 2mm), Chitral 2mm, Okara, Leh 18mm, Murree 17mm, Joharabad, and Khanewal 12mm. Additionally, Multan (Airport 12mm, City 7mm), Sahiwal 10mm, Toba Tek Singh, Faisalabad 9mm, Kasur 8mm, Lahore (City 8mm, Airport 6mm) and Chakwal received 7mm of rain.

Other regions that received rainfall include Sargodha 6mm, Jhang, Dera Ghazi Khan 4mm, Noorpur Thal 3mm, Bhakkar 2mm, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, DI Khan, Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur, Attock 1mm, Zhob 10mm in Balochistan, Barkhan 3mm, Muzaffarabad in Kashmir (airport 13mm, City 11mm), Garhi Dupatta, Kotli 6mm, and Rawalakot recorded 2mm rainfall.

The Meteorological Department has predicted that most of the plains across the country will remain dry on Tuesday. However, rain and hail are expected in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Potohar region, Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan with strong winds and thundershowers. The highest level of rainfall is expected in the country.

Shaheed Benazirabad recorded a maximum temperature of 39 degrees Celsius, while Mithi, Dadu recorded 38 degrees Celsius, and Skarund, Padaidan, and Mohenjodaro recorded 37 degrees Celsius.

In most of the districts of Balochistan, including Quetta, the weather is dry. The minimum temperature in Quetta is 23 degrees Celsius, 21 degrees Celsius in Kalat, 32 degrees Celsius in Gwadar, 30 degrees Celsius in Jeoni, 30 degrees Celsius in Nokundi, 33 degrees Celsius in Torbat, and 32 degrees Celsius in Sibi. The percentage of humidity in the air in Quetta is 38 percent.