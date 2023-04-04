NATIONAL

Lahore ATC extends interim bail for Imran in three cases

By Staff Report
Former Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan (C) leaves after appearing at the high court in Lahore on March 17, 2023. - Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan appeared at court on March 17 after an arrest warrant against him was suspended, allowing him to end a days-long holdout at his residence. (Photo by Aamir QURESHI / AFP) (Photo by AAMIR QURESHI/AFP via Getty Images)

LAHORE: The interim bail of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan in three cases related to arson, violence against police, vandalism, and the suspected murder of supporter Ali Bilal alias Zill-i-Shah was extended until April 13 by an anti-terrorism court on Tuesday.

Due to security threats to Khan, the hearing was conducted in the judge’s chamber. Khan’s lawyers confirmed that he had joined the investigation.

Earlier, Khan had sought bail in three cases, but the court had dismissed his plea for exemption from appearance. His lawyers had said that due to security reasons, he was unable to attend court, and his attendance was not necessary because the judge was on leave.

The hearing was conducted by a duty judge, and the PTI lawyers requested time till 1:30 pm for Khan to attend court. The judge, however, said that he should attend by 11:00 am, or the court would decide the case accordingly.

Meanwhile, the court rejected the interim bail plea of party leader Hammad Azhar, who did not appear in court. The court remarked that only those who attend court are given relief.

