Lahore ATC extends interim bail for Imran in three cases

LAHORE: The interim bail of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan in three cases related to arson, violence against police, vandalism, and the suspected murder of supporter Ali Bilal alias Zill-i-Shah was extended until April 13 by an anti-terrorism court on Tuesday.

Due to security threats to Khan, the hearing was conducted in the judge’s chamber. Khan’s lawyers confirmed that he had joined the investigation.

Earlier, Khan had sought bail in three cases, but the court had dismissed his plea for exemption from appearance. His lawyers had said that due to security reasons, he was unable to attend court, and his attendance was not necessary because the judge was on leave.

The hearing was conducted by a duty judge, and the PTI lawyers requested time till 1:30 pm for Khan to attend court. The judge, however, said that he should attend by 11:00 am, or the court would decide the case accordingly.

Meanwhile, the court rejected the interim bail plea of party leader Hammad Azhar, who did not appear in court. The court remarked that only those who attend court are given relief.