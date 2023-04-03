Shazia directs authorities to ensure disbursement of Benazir Kafaalat in transparent manner

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister and Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) Shazia Marri on Monday has directed the concerned authorities for more vigilance to ensure the disbursement of Benazir Kafaalat and other initiatives in a more transparent manner.

According to press release, she presided over a meeting on zoom and the Secretary Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) briefed Minister regarding the ongoing quarterly disbursement of Benazir Kafaalat which has been enhanced from Rs 7000 to 8500 by the Federal Government

The meeting was attended by the Secretary Benazir Income Support Programme Yusuf Khan, Additional Secretary Dr Tahir Noor, and all Director Generals including heads of Provinces and region…

The details of other initiatives including disbursement of Benazir Taleemi Wazaif, Sindh Government’s payments of Wheat Seed Subsidy to farmers of flood affected areas of Sindh, and Atta (Flour) subsidy payments, were also discussed.

Shazia Marri said that we need to educate beneficiaries that the government of Pakistan has increased the amount of Benazir Kafaalat for quarter of Jan-

March and April- Jun from Rupees 7000 to 8500 and 9000 respectively. She urged the beneficiaries to lodge their complaints in case of unlawful deductions in the nearest BISP office. The Minister directed the field staff to enhance vigilance at grassroots level to control the complaints of illegal deductions received from some areas against the POS (Point of Sale) agents of partner banks.

She further urged the partner banks, i.e. Habib Bank in Punjab, Sindh and Balochistan and Bank Al-Falah in rest of the country to simplify the payment mechanism through their ATMs so that the beneficiaries of Benazir Income Support Programme could withdraw their funds easily. The Minister asked the Secretary BISP to work out a plan to address the issue of shortage of manpower in the provinces, Gilgit Biltistan and Azad Kashmir

The meeting also discussed ongoing survey of National Socio-Economic Registry ‘Dynamic Registry’ under which the status of already registered beneficiaries was being reassessed.