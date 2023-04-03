Punjab anti-corruption summons Yasmin Rashid in PIC scandal

LAHORE: Punjab Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) on Monday summoned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former provincial health minister Yasmin Rashid in a case related to ‘corruption’ in the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC).

As per details, the inquiry against Yasmin Rashid has been opened by the anti-corruption team and she has been asked to appear before the Punjab ACE on April 4 (tomorrow) at 12pm. Executive director PIC and MS and others have also been summoned by the anti-corruption team who are accused of giving a ‘bribe’ to Yasmin Rashid.

It reported that PTI leader is accused of corruption in parking, canteen and cleaning contracts of the PIC. The suspects are accused of denting the national exchequer of more than Rs1 billion in the purchase of stents at higher rates by neglecting PPRA rules, the sources said and added that they are also accused of buying equipment used in bypass surgeries of heart at excessive rates.