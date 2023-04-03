NATIONAL

PML-N endorses PDM’s decision regarding ‘no trust’ on 3-member bench: Marriyum

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Monday said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had endorsed the decision taken by the Pakistan Democratic Movement regarding “no trust” on three-member bench hearing a case of the polls’ delay in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

“How Justice Ijaz-ul-Ahsan, who has recused himself from hearing the sou motu case regarding the polls delay, can be made part of the bench which is hearing the contempt case,” the minister said while talking to the media after the meeting of the PML-N’s Parliamentary Party.

“Othese are the certain questions which needed clarification and on basis of them we have expressed no trust on three members bench [of the Supreme Court],” Marriyum said and added that election should be held simultaneously and in free, fair and transparent manner.

