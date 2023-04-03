PIA flight makes medical emergency landing in Oslo

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight PK-783 en route to Toronto from Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport made a medical emergency landing at Oslo Airport in Norway, says in media reports.

According to a PIA spokesperson, the condition of a passenger identified as Syed Javed had deteriorated during the flight. The passenger’s low blood pressure and unconscious state necessitated immediate medical attention and the flight had to make an emergency landing at Oslo Airport, the spokesperson said.

Three doctors present in the flight attempted to provide first aid to the passenger. However, based on their unanimous opinion, a medical emergency was declared upon which the captain of the flight made the emergency landing. According to the spokesperson, an ambulance was called next to the aircraft door.

Upon landing, the passenger was taken to the hospital for full medical attention.

The PIA flight PK-783 took off again from Oslo Airport to Toronto after the passenger had been taken to the hospital. Due to the emergency landing, the flight got delayed by four hours. The spokesperson said that the PIA flight from Toronto back to Islamabad will now face a 13-hour delay due to the night curfew.