COMSATS and Syndesis Health Inc move to collaborate in Genomic Sequencing Programs

The Commission on Science and Technology for Sustainable Development in the South (COMSATS), an intergovernmental organization of 27 Member States, signed a Letter of Intent (LoI) with the Syndesis Health Inc. The LOI would enable reaching a Memorandum of Understanding for cooperation in “National Genomic Sequencing Programs” for the COMSATS Member States.

Syndesis Health Inc. is a company incorporated in Delaware, USA, with its business office at New York. It accelerates research and innovation for healthcare, life sciences, and biotechnology companies.

The LoI was signed by the COMSATS Executive Director, Amb. Dr. Mohammad Nafees Zakaria, and Syndesis Health Inc’s, Co-Founder & Director, Mr. Kamil Mehmood.

This collaboration will enable better healthcare, promote R&D, acquire scientific knowledge, technical and technological knowhow, for the COMSATS Member Countries’ Scientific community and citizens, and empower healthcare organisations. The cooperation will devise technical programs for upscaling healthcare infrastructure in COMSATS Member States and provide AI powered software and analytics.