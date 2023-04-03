Arms ‘seized’ at Dajjal post were ‘destined to Zaman Park’: claims DPO

BHAKKAR: DPO Bhakkar on Monday alleged that the arms seized at Dajjal check post were destined to Zaman Park.

District Police Officer Mohammad Naveed said that the accused were intending to shift the arms to Lahore in the name of a private security company.

“The security company provided licenses of 13 rifles, all of which were issued by the government of Balochistan,” police chief said, adding, “A letter has been written to the home department for verification of these licenses.”

However, licenses of nine rifles were not provided, he said.

“Arrested accused Ijaz has confessed that the unlicensed arms were destined to Zaman Park,” the DPO said. “Accused Ijaz also confessed that the arms were kept at the place of Ali Ameen Gandapur,” he added.

PTI leader Ali Ameen Gandapur caused disturbance at Dajjal check post of Bhakkar district, police earlier said.

The police tried to stop former federal minister Ali Ameen Gandapur’s car, who was traveling to Dera Ismail Khan, accompanied with others, at the check post, officials said. “He infuriated, confronted with policemen and resorted to firing,” policemen said, adding that the cars in the convoy of Gandapur were not stopped and escaped from the scene after causing an affray.

“There were six to seven vehicles in Gandapur’s convoy,” DPO Bhakkar said and added that the convoy resorted to resistance when the police signalled them to halt at the check post.

DPO Bhakkar said that it is being verified that the vehicles in the convoy were carrying some illegal items.

Bhakkar Police later nominated five persons including Ali Ameen Gandapur and 33 unknown accused in Dajjal check post rioting case. The accused have been booked under terrorism act and other charges.

Police has arrested four accused of rioting namely, Shakeel Haider, Altaf, Aftab and Naik Mohammad, DPO Mohammad Naveed has said.

“Arms and drugs have been recovered from the arrested persons,” DPO Bhakkar said.