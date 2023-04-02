NATIONAL

PPP MP assails PML-N handling of economy, demands action

By Monitoring Report

ISLAMABAD: A Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) lawmaker has criticised the performance of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) ministers and called on the party to relinquish the finance and interior ministries to other Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) partners if it is unable to handle issues.

Speaking on a TV station, Qadir Mandokhail accused PML-N ministers of mishandling the International Monetary Fund (IMF) agreement and the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan. He also called for action against the chief of Punjab police for failing to apprehend Khan.

Furthermore, Mandokhail criticised Maryam Nawaz, senior vice president of PML-N, for claiming that it was not her government, despite her uncle being the prime minister of the country. He claimed that such talk cannot fool people.

He also criticised Finance Minister Ishaq Dar over his statement about not compromising on the country’s nuclear and missile programmes in the Senate, demanding a probe against him. Mandokhail said that the PPP would not compromise on Pakistan’s nuclear programme.

Mandokhail also slammed Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan and Punjab police chief Usman Anwar for mishandling the arrest of Khan, saying he had advised the minister to handle the situation wisely, but he failed to control the situation.

Regarding Nawaz Sharif’s return, Mandokhail said it was good that Sharif was not returning to Pakistan as the PPP is gaining strength in the political arena.

Mandokhail also opposed the proposed ban on PTI, saying he was not in favour of imposing a ban on any political party and that they must fight them politically. He further alleged that Miftah Ismail was not being held accountable for criticising government policies because he was a business partner of Shehbaz Sharif.

Monitoring Report

