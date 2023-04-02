Kaira stresses rule of law and stability for country’s development

ISLAMABAD: Qamar Zaman Kaira, the advisor to the prime minister on Kashmir affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan, spoke to a news station Sunday and emphasised that his Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) always respected the Constitution of the country, as the rule of law maintains stability and helps to uplift the country’s matters.

Kaira also commented on the recent controversy surrounding Toshakhana gifts and criticised Imran Khan, the chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), for selling the gifts and not disclosing the earned income in his income statement, which he alleged was a clear case of “tax evasion.”

He further accused Khan of failing to disclose the proceeds from the sale of Toshakhana gifts in his wealth declaration submitted to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), which he added was also a flagrant violation of the law.

Kaira clarified that taking gifts from Toshakhana was not a crime, but selling gifts received as head of government was not morally correct.

He emphasised the importance of transparency and accountability in public office and urged all public officials to declare their income and assets accurately to avoid any accusations of tax evasion.