Aurangzeb accuses Imran of creating chaos and anarchy

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb has accused Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan of creating economic, political, and constitutional crises in Pakistan.

In response to Khan’s remarks in a recent interview, Aurangzeb called for the youth to be “saved” from his “fitna” (mischief).

Aurangzeb went on to criticise Khan for failing to deliver on his promises to the nation, including his pledge to end corruption in 90 days and create 10 million jobs and five million houses.

She accused him of lying to the people and vowed to hold him accountable for his actions.

The minister also accused Khan of violating the Constitution and blamed his “facilitators” for abetting him in his crimes. She called for all those who assist Khan in spreading “chaos and anarchy” to be held accountable.

Aurangzeb ended her statement by declaring that Khan’s time was up and that he would be disqualified for his involvement in receiving foreign funding, stealing an expensive wristwatch from Toshakhana, and the parental issue of Tyrian White.