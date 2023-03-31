Regular Hajj Scheme: Hajj application submission date extended till Sunday

ISLAMABAD: The government has decided to extend the date for receiving applications under Regular Hajj Scheme till Sunday while under Sponsorship Hajj Scheme till 9th of April.

According to Spokesperson for the Ministry of Religious Affairs, the decision to this effect has been taken due to difficulties confronted by the overseas Pakistanis in sending their remittances.

He said the overseas Pakistanis will have to send amount to the dollar account of the Ministry of Religious Affairs through TT or wire transfer, while the applicant or any of his relative will have to maintain liaison with the concerned bank for verification and processing of the remitted amount. The Spokesperson said the applicants who will send their application under Sponsorship Hajj Scheme will be declared successful without balloting. It has been further stated that all the designated banks will remain open for receiving Hajj applications on Saturdays and Sundays as well.