Sanaullah for ‘greater dialogue’ to evolve consensus over charter of economy, democracy

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Thursday called for holding greater dialogue among all stakeholders including all the parties of opposition and treasury benches, establishment and judiciary to steer the country out of prevailing multiple crises and put it back on path to development and prosperity.

“This greater dialogue will help evolve a consensus agenda over charter of economy, charter of democracy and charter of peace”, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said while talking to the media persons outside Supreme Court in Islamabad on Thursday.

Sanaullah asserted it will also help defuse boiling political temperature in the country and resolve the sufferings of the common man. He said the government respects and honours the opinion of the Chief Justice and other judges of the apex court. He, however, pointed out that if the dialogue is to be held only for optic purpose, it will serve nothing.

Replying to a question, the Interior Minister expressed the resolve that terrorism is neither out of control neither it will be so in future. Our armed forces are fully competent and capable enough and carrying out intelligence-based operations against terrorists on daily basis. They are also rendering sacrifices for the defence of the motherland.

Rana Sanaullah said despite all these actions and operations, threats of terrorism still exist, but all the relevant authorities are in coordination and discharging their duties to root out this menace.

Replying to a question, he said the stubbornness and obstinacy of Imran Khan is the main hurdle in initiation of dialogue.

Answering yet another question, he said talks should be held first to streamline the economy ruined by Imran Khan and cool down the heating political temperature. He said under the prevailing circumstance, elections will result in only disturbance and anarchy in the country, which is the main agenda of PTI and Imran Khan.