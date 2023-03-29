NATIONAL

Umar gets interim bail in terrorism case

By Staff Report
Pakistani Finance Minister Asad Umar speaks to the media during a press conference after stepping down from his ministry, in Islamabad on April 18, 2019. - Pakistan's finance minister Asad Umar has stepped down, he announced on April 18, with no replacement yet named as Islamabad seeks a crucial bailout deal with the International Monetary Fund. (Photo by AAMIR QURESHI / AFP) (Photo credit should read AAMIR QURESHI/AFP via Getty Images)

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Secretary General Asad Umar has been granted interim bail by a local court in Lahore until April 7 in a terrorism case.

This comes after his previous bail application was rejected due to his non-appearance, prompting him to submit a new bail application through Barrister Salman Safdar.

During the hearing, ATC Judge Abhar Gul Khan accepted Umar’s request for interim bail and instructed him to submit surety bonds worth Rs100,000. The judge also barred the police from arresting the PTI leader.

Umar and other PTI activists are facing charges related to incidents of arson and attacks on police that occurred on Canal Road, leading to the registration of a terrorism case at Lahore’s Shadman police station.

