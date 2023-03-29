Umar gets interim bail in terrorism case

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Secretary General Asad Umar has been granted interim bail by a local court in Lahore until April 7 in a terrorism case.
This comes after his previous bail application was rejected due to his non-appearance, prompting him to submit a new bail application through Barrister Salman Safdar.
During the hearing, ATC Judge Abhar Gul Khan accepted Umar’s request for interim bail and instructed him to submit surety bonds worth Rs100,000. The judge also barred the police from arresting the PTI leader.
Umar and other PTI activists are facing charges related to incidents of arson and attacks on police that occurred on Canal Road, leading to the registration of a terrorism case at Lahore’s Shadman police station.