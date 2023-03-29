Shahbaz Gill allowed to travel abroad for four weeks

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday allowed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former SAPM Shahbaz Gill to travel to the United States (US) for four weeks.

A three-member bench headed by the LHC chief justice heard Gill’s petition filed against the inclusion of his name in the Exit Control Lists (ECL).

After hearing arguments, the court allowed Shahbaz Gill to travel abroad for one time and ordered the removal of his name from ECL. The court also sought a response from the federal government regarding the inclusion of Shahbaz Gill’s name in the ECL.

The former special assistant to the prime minister’s name was put on the exit list on the Islamabad administration’s request last year in November.

It is pertinent to mention here that a case was registered against Gill at the Kohsar police station, Islamabad. He was accused of creating a divide in the state institution.