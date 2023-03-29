NATIONAL

Sanaullah understands ECP has authority to postpone elections

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has said that general elections in the whole country must be held simultaneously.

Speaking to media here on Wednesday, he said if elections were held in phases, no one would accept results.

Referring to the PTI plea before Supreme Court on postponement of elections by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), Sanaullah said according to our understanding, the ECP has the authority to do so.

In a possible reference to Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Bill, 2023, tabled in the National Assembly on Tuesday night, the minister said the parliament did its duty at the right time.

Sanaullah said that unfortunately decisions were taken in the past which created rift in the society. A decision of the Supreme Court cannot be an internal matter as the whole nation is connected with this matter, he added.

The ambiguity on this issue should be removed, and it could be removed by a full court, he continued.

He expressed the hope that the apex court would guide the nation on the issue.

