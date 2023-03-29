NATIONAL

Govt attempting to bring parliament, judiciary face to face, says Sheikh Rashid

By Staff Report

RAWALPINDI: Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmed came down hard on the government for targeting judiciary, saying it was pushing parliament and judiciary towards confrontation.

In a series of tweets, the former interior minister said it was not new that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had attacked the judiciary. He said the government was making futile attempts to prevent elections by tabling a bill regarding curtailing powers of the chief justice of Pakistan.

He said all institutions of the country, including prime minister, were meant to obey the orders of the Supreme Court, adding that those defying the court orders would face treason charges.

Mr Ahmed said the government lacked intention to hold elections instead of funds and security, adding that the government was not in a position to face the public. He said as per the constitution elections must be held within 90 days.

The AML chief said attempts to run away from elections would be tantamount to damaging the democratic system.

He said inflation and unemployment rates had surged to an alarming level. He said the whole country was marred by division and heading towards a civil war. “We will have to take important decisions,” he said.

