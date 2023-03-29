NATIONAL

FIA barred from pursuing cybercrime charges against Tarin

By Staff Report
Pakistan's Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin gestures during a pre-budget press conference in Islamabad on June 10, 2021. (Photo by Farooq NAEEM / AFP) (Photo by FAROOQ NAEEM/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has been restrained from pursuing the cybercrime case against the former finance minister, Shaukat Tarin, until he makes another statement.

According to reports, the case will only be pursued if Tarin speaks out about the matter, as no progress has been made on the case since its registration. The accused has not been declared a proclaimed offender by the court, and the FIA has yet to take measures to contact Interpol.

It should be noted that Tarin was accused of pressurizing the finance ministers of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab to sabotage the deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

However, there has been no update on the case, and it has not been submitted to the court for legal proceedings.

