Balochistan govt to run green buses in Quetta

QUETTA: Balochistan government has decided to start green bus service in Quetta in the span of three months.

According to official sources, Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo has directed the Chief Secretary to ensure the start of green bus service in the provincial capital within three months, which will provide decent travel facilities to the citizens of Quetta.

During the tenure of former Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan, the Balochistan government had prepared a plan to purchase 100 buses to provide better travel services in Quetta, but the transport department initially purchased eight buses to run to Baleli and Sariab in the first phase.

Meanwhile, Jam Kamal had to resign due to the no confidence motion, so these eight green buses were kept in a warehouse.

In this regard, the present provincial government says the previous government prepared an inadequate feasibility report regarding green buses and no proper standard operating procedure was created.

According to official sources, the construction of Quetta’s Sariab Road will be completed by May this year, after which green buses facility will be started from Baleli to Sariab.