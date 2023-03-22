UoG declares MA, MSc, MCom part-I, II results

GUJRAT: The University of Gujrat (UoG) has announced the results of MA/MSc/M.Com (part I and II) annual examinations 2022.

The results were announced for the subjects of Mathematics, English, Political Science, Economics, Islamic Studies, Psychology, Applied Psychology, Mass Communication, Physics, Physical Education & Sports Sciences, Chemistry, Fine Arts, Geography, Urdu and Commerce subjects. These exams were held in December 2022. According to a notification issued by the UoG, the results of the regular candidates have been dispatched to their respective colleges, while those of the private candidates to their home addresses.

In case of any error or omission, the press release said, students can apply for correction within 20 days from the date of declaration of results. The same applies to rechecking applications, it added, saying rechecking forms are available at Bank of Punjab’s Hafiz Hayat Campus and Fawara Chowk branches.

Supplementary MA / MSc / M.Com (Part I & II) exams are expected to be held in May-June 2023. Forms for supplementary exams can be submitted from March 22 till April 6 with single fee. Later, a double fee would be charged till April 14. The examination forms are available on the UoG website www.uog.edu.pk. The results are available on the website and can also be checked through SMS on 800241.

Syndicate hails UoG progress under Dr Shabbar

Meanwhile, a meeting of the UoG Syndicate was held here at Hafiz Hayat Campus.

Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Shabbar Atiq presided over the meeting, the 47th of the apex body of the varsity, and apprised the members of various decisions regarding matters of administrative and academic nature which had been thoroughly discussed and unanimously approved at the last meeting of the syndicate.

The members of the syndicate included Ms Samira Elahi, Safia Javed Chaudhry, Prof. Dr Kausar Jamal Cheema, Vice Chancellor UET Texla Prof Dr Inayat Ullah Khan, divisional director (Audit) Sher Ali (Representative Secretary Finance Government of Punjab), CEO Education Gujrat Ch Muhammad Aurangzeb, Director Law Ch Mudassar Ishaq (Representative Secretary Department of Law and Parliamentary Affairs Punjab) and Representative Chairman HEC Vice Chancellor University of Education Lahore Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha (Sitara-i-Imtiaz).

Representative Secretary HED Deputy Secretary Mohammad Naeem and former member PPSC Mohammad Anwar Rashid participated online.

Registrar Muhammad Raees Ashraf, Dean Prof. Dr Zahid Yousuf, Dean Prof. Dr Faisal Mahmood Mirza, Director ORIC Dr Audil Rashid and Director QEC Dr Rashid Saeed also attended. The syndicate members hailed the progress made by the varsity attributing the momentum of progress and development to the academic and administrative prowess of the vice chancellor.