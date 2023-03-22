NATIONAL

Sharif expresses condolences over the death of ISI officer in South Waziristan

By Staff Report
Pakistani troops patrol along Pakistan-Afghanistan border fence at Big Ben post in the Khyber district of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on August 3, 2021. (Photo by Aamir QURESHI / AFP) (Photo by AAMIR QURESHI/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: A day after Brig. Mustafa Kamal Barki of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) was killed during an operation in South Waziristan, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed his condolences over the tragic loss of life in a tweet issued on Wednesday.

According to a statement issued by the ISPR, Barki and his team put up a valiant resistance against militants during the encounter, leading from the front, but unfortunately, he embraced martyrdom while seven other personnel got wounded, two of them critically.

He said he was deeply saddened by their martyrdom, and that these brave sons of the soil laid down their lives protecting the country from enemy forces. The prime minister added that terrorism would be uprooted as it is against the very idea of Pakistan.

The military and intelligence agencies have pledged to reaffirm and demonstrate their firm resolve to eliminate the menace of terrorism from every inch of the country.

