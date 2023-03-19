NATIONAL

Sheikh Rasheed says next 72 hours will decide fate of elections

By Staff Report

RAWALPINDI, March 19 (INP): Awami Muslim League (AML) chief and former interior minister Sheikh Rasheed has asked the PML-N and PPP leadership to get their corruption cases closed by April 30 or be ready to go to the jail.

In a series of tweets, Sheikh Rasheed said the next 72 hours will decide fate of the elections. He said Imran Khan cannot be expelled by force.

The AML chief said that the tenure of the caretaker government will be over in 90 days. The ‘Group of 13’ had not enough members to file nomination papers.

He further said that thanks God, they recovered only Kalashnikov, not a cannon from Zaman Park. “No one cares about the poor who is dying in distress. People will go tired waiting for Nawaz Sharif,” he said.

The former interior minister said that the US and China had ‘refused’ to bail out Pakistan. Both the countries were asking Pakistan to introduce economic reforms. He said Ishaq Dar could not finish talks in three months. He had to bring down dollar value to Rs200 but contrary to that its value went up to Rs300.

