Shaheen leads Qalandars to clinch HBL PSL 8 trophy

LAHORE: Lahore Qalandars on Saturday defeated Multan Sultans by one run to clinch HBL PSL 8 title in a last over thriller with Shaheen Shah Afridi leading Lahore with brilliant skills in both batting and bowling.

Afridi scored blistering 44 runs not out in only 15 balls while later showed his class with ball and claimed four wickets for 51 runs in his stipulated four overs. He was also declared Man of the Final.

Multan Sultans Captain Mohammad Rizwan led the charge of Multan Sultans after being set for a challenging 201 target in the final match by Qalandars. Rizwan scored 34 runs of 23 balls but the real challenge came from Rilee Rossouw who scored 52 runs of 32 balls. Rossouw’s innings was laced with seven boundaries and two sixes.

However, Rossouw lacked a trust worthy partner after Rizwan left him. In the final overs, Khushdil Shah and Abbas Afridi lifted Sultans with few boundaries but Shah failed to take the Sultans across the winning line.

Ace bowler from Qalandars, Mohammad Zaman, held his nerves as he bowled a brilliant last over to make sure his team restrict the Sultans to 199.

The Lahore Qalandars struggled to start the crucial game perfectly but they managed to touch 34 runs in the first three overs, with opener Tahir Baig scoring 30 off 18 balls, he was dismissed by Ihsanullah.

After Baig’s exit, Fakhar Zaman and Abdullah Shafique stitched 57 in 38 balls for the second wicket. Abdullah Shadique starred by playing a knock of 65 before being outfoxed by Anwar Ali.

The middle order of the hosts however tumbled as Sultan’s bowling line spit fire, taking four back-to-back wickets. Spinner Usama Mir got three wickets in his first two overs as he outfoxed Fakhar Zaman, Sam Billings, and Ahsan Hafeez.

Later, Khushdil Shah got Sikandar Raza on mere 1. Skipper Shaheen Afridi again displayed A-game with batting as he played a quick knock of 44, courtesy of 5 maximums.

