Alvi urges ombudsman to enhance capacity, raise awareness for swift justice

By Staff Report
Wafaqi Mohtasib of Pakistan, Mr Ejaz Ahmed Qureshi, presenting the Annual Report 2022 of his organization to President Dr Arif Alvi, at Aiwan-e-Sadr, Islamabad, on 17-03-2023.

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has called for the federal ombudsman to increase its efforts to inform people about its role in providing swift and cost-effective justice against maladministration by federal government organisations.

During a meeting with Ejaz Ahmed Qureshi, the president emphasised the importance of enhancing the institution’s capacity and reach to address grievances in far-flung areas of the country.

Qureshi informed the president that the institution received a record-breaking 164,174 complaints in 2022, a 50 percent increase from the previous year.

The federal ombudsman disposed of 157,770 complaints in 2022 and established one-window facilitation desks at all international airports to assist overseas Pakistanis.

The Mohtasib also extended its outreach by establishing offices in various remote districts and utilising modern information and communication technologies (ICTs) tools to receive online complaints.

The president praised the institution’s performance and promised his full support to further strengthen its accountability measures.

