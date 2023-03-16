NATIONAL

Supporters block entrance to Imran’s residence as police arrive at Mall Road

By Staff Report
Motorcyclists ride past a street blocked with containers by authorities leading towards the residence of former Pakistan's prime minister Imran Khan, in Lahore on March 16, 2023. (Photo by Aamir QURESHI / AFP) (Photo by AAMIR QURESHI/AFP via Getty Images)

LAHORE: Police teams arrived at Mall Road in Lahore on Thursday, less than a five-minute drive from Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan’s Zaman Park residence, as supporters allegedly placed shipping containers outside his main entrance.

The operation was part of executing non-bailable arrest warrants issued by a sessions court for Khan, who has skipped hearings four times. Islamabad police, supported by Punjab police and the Rangers, have faced resistance from PTI workers since Tuesday, leading to violent exchanges with petrol bombs and tear gas.

The police paused the operation during the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) and until 10:00 am Thursday after an order by the Lahore High Court (LHC).

On Thursday, PTI workers gathered outside Zaman Park and blocked the residence with containers and chanted slogans in favour of their party chief. Imran’s supporters also placed rocks along multiple sections of the road leading to his residence.

The high court ordered authorities to halt the police operation Park, adjourning the case until March 17 as requested by Fawad Chaudhry, senior vice president of PTI, who had filed a petition to stop alleged “atrocities” against his party members.

The court’s written order said that the injunctive orders issued on the previous day would remain in force until the next hearing.

‘LACK OF LEGAL UNDERSTANDING’

During the hearing, Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh noted that a lack of understanding of the law was the root cause of the issue. He emphasized that following the rule of law was essential to resolving the current impasse, and reminded both parties that solutions to such problems could be found in the Constitution.

Justice Sheikh also expressed his disappointment that the opposing parties had “jammed” the entire system, appearing in different courts at different times. He advised both the police and the PTI to follow the law and consider the impact of their actions on the nation.

Later, Chaudhry tweeted the LHC had extended the orders to halt the operation at Zaman Park until the following day. He further said the chief secretary and inspector general of police had been directed to hold discussions with PTI leaders to find a resolution through mutual consultation.

More details to follow

