AJK HC orders transfer of all PSC employees from Grade 4 to 20

By Staff Report

MUZAFFARABAD: The Azad Jammu and Kashmir High Court (AJKHC) on Thursday ordered the government to transfer all the employees from grade 4 to 20 of Public Service Commission (PSC) and replace them with competent employees of administrative and secretariat service groups for the sake of transparency in the institution.

A division bench of the HC headed by Chief Justice Raja Sadaqat Hussain issued these orders after examining the papers of a candidate during the hearing of a writ petition filed by one of the candidates for the posts of District Education Officer and Project Manager alleging tempering and irregularities in the examinations conducted for the recruitment.

The court observed that during the checking of answer sheets of the candidate presented by Director of Public Service Commission, irregularities were found though tempering was not proved making the whole process doubtful and shaking the trust of the public at large in the fairness and transparency of the institution.

The apex court further observed that PSC had an important role in ensuring merit-based recruitment of enterprising candidates to the civil services who were catalyze to the development of the country and progress of the nation.

However, the learned bench observed that any illegality or irregularity in such like situation was tantamount to ruin the whole system of the state and directed the Secretary Services and General Administration to transfer all employees of the Commission from grade 4 to 20 and appoint eligible persons from other departments preferably from Administration and Secretariat Service Groups before the next date of hearing of the petition.

The court also directed the Chairman PSC to get recheck the papers of the candidates from competent professors of the University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

