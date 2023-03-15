Lahore on edge as Rangers resume effort to arrest Imran

LAHORE: The police and paramilitary Rangers resumed the standoff with supporters of Imran Khan Wednesday morning after a night of violent clashes outside his home in Lahore as the government of Shehbaz Sharif attempted to arrest the former prime minister for failing to appear in court on what he calls trumped up charges.

The upscale neighbourhood of Zaman Park where Khan lives remained under siege and the government was sending additional police to tackle the situation after hundreds of his supporters showed unexpected perseverance.

According to footage shared by the opposition Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) party, the two law enforcement agencies made a fresh attempt to arrest him early this morning, apparently in connection with the Toshkhana case.

Earlier in the day, Khan emerged from his house to meet with his supporters, who faced tear gas and police baton the whole night to save him from arrest. He said he was ready to travel to Islamabad on March 18 under his arrest warrant, but police did not accept the offer.

The confrontation outside Khan’s house continued.

The former prime minister also issued a video shortly before dawn, sitting in front of Pakistan and party flags at a desk decorated with spent teargas canisters.

“I am telling the entire nation today that they are ready once again, they’re going to come again,” he said. “They will teargas our people and do other such things, but you should know that they have no justification to do so.”

Clearly “arrest” claim was mere drama because real intent is to abduct & assassinate. From tear gas & water cannons, they have now resorted to live firing. I signed a surety bond last evening, but the DIG refused to even entertain it. There is no doubt of their mala fide intent. pic.twitter.com/5LZtZE8Ies — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) March 15, 2023

For hours, party workers engaged in pitched battles with the Islamabad police, aided by their Punjab counterparts and later paramilitary Rangers personnel. The police have reported around 30 casualties during the conflict, while at least 15 protestors have been detained.

آنسو گیس سے پولیس کی اپنی حالت غیر۔۔۔ تحریک انصاف کے سپورٹرز پولیس والے کی طبی امداد کرنے لگے۔ pic.twitter.com/2207TRC8Mr — Shiffa Z. Yousafzai (@Shiffa_ZY) March 15, 2023

Video circulating on social media — much distributed by official PTI accounts — showed several bloodied supporters and others struggling to cope with tear gas.

A party official tweeted that there was “an urgent need” for first aid kits in the Zaman Park neighbourhood.

#زمان_پارک_پُہنچو

First aid kits required urgently in Zaman Park!!

In case of availability near Zaman Park, contact on this number

03216665667 pic.twitter.com/qWr0hy5odW — PTI Lahore (@PTIOfficialLHR) March 15, 2023

A party account also showed a video of teargas canisters landing inside Khan’s garden, but police did not appear to breach the gate or the wall.

This is a developing story and includes input from AFP and AP as well