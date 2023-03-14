SCCI urges traders to provide special relief to poor masses in food prices during Ramazan

PESHAWAR: President, Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Muhammad Ishaq urged traders’ community in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to provide food items on subsidized rates to inflation-stricken masses during the holy month of Ramazan, calling it as a vitreous deed and also a great source for gaining great reward in this blessing-full month.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, Shah said that spiraling ‘price-hike’ has broken the backbone of the poverty-hit people of the society, the SCCI chief noted.

He added the purchasing power of the common man is rapidly dying owing to unprecedented surge in food commodities prices.

Keeping in view the prevailing circumstances, Ishaq said traders’ community across K-P province should provide maximum relief in food prices to inflation-battered poor masses so that all essentials would be available to ‘underprivileged’ and ‘downtrodden’ segments of the society and they would perform the sacred religious obligation in Ramazan.

The SCCI chief mentioned that traders’ communities belonging to other religions sell essential food items during Ramazan at subsidized rates in Pakistan and different countries around the world.

“Our religion Islam teach us to provide every possible assistance to poor Muslim brothers, especially keeping in view the holy month of Ramazan and following the teaching of Islam, we should give maximum relief to poor people in prices”,

Ishaq said inflation has touched a new peak, which was miserably hit by the poor segment of the society.

So, he urged the philanthropists and well-off people to extend maximum support at every level in the holy month.