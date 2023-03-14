Punjab Assembly polls: ECP extends deadline for nomination papers filing

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday extended the deadline for filing of nomination papers till March 16, to facilitate candidates vying for general elections to the Punjab Assembly.

According to ECP spokesperson, the extension was granted in response to the demands of candidates, providing ample time to complete the nomination filing process.

The ECP has also extended the deadline for filing nomination papers on reserved seats for women and minorities till March 16.

Political parties have been asked to submit their priority lists of candidates separately to the office of the relevant returning officer, the Punjab Election Commissioner said.

It is important to note that schedule for the elections, which was issued on March 8, would remain unchanged.

The polling was set to be held on April 30, and political parties were expected to comply with the ECP’s instructions to ensure a smooth and transparent election process.

‘Report on alleged ban on PTI’s election rallies’

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) sought a comprehensive report from the Punjab Chief Secretary by Wednesday (today) regarding the alleged ban on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) election rallies and the imposition of Section 144 in Lahore.

The decision was taken during a meeting held to discuss a petition filed by PTI leaders – Dr Yasmin Rashid and Dr Babar Awan, challenging the imposition of Section 144 and stopping of PTI’s election rally by the caretaker government in Lahore.

The ECP underscored the responsibility of the caretaker setup to hold transparent and peaceful elections, and directed the Punjab Chief Secretary to submit a detailed report by Wednesday.

The PTI leaders have accused the caretaker government of imposing a ban on their election rallies and violating their democratic rights.

The ECP will further deliberate on the matter and take necessary actions to ensure a transparent electoral process after submission of the report by the Punjab Chief Secretary.