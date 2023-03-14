PTI challenges constitutionality of by-polls for NA seats in KP

PESHAWAR: The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) has challenged the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) schedule for by-elections on three National Assembly seats in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The lawyer for the opposition party filed an application with the Peshawar High Court (IHC), requesting it to suspend the election schedule on the grounds that it violates Article-124 of the Constitution.

The petition argues that the ECP cannot hold by-polls 120 days before general elections, and the holding of by-polls on April 30 is in violation of this constitutional provision. Furthermore, the party claims that its lawmakers were not called by the speaker of the National Assembly for the verification of resignations.

The ECP has announced the by-elections for three constituencies of the National Assembly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on April 30, which include NA-22 Mardan, NA-24 Charsadda, and NA-31 Peshawar.

As per the schedule, nomination papers can be submitted from Sunday to Tuesday, and the revised list of candidates will be published on April 4. Nomination papers can be withdrawn until April 5. On April 6, the final list of candidates will be released, and they will be allotted election symbols. Polling is scheduled to take place on April 30.