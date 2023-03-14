President quashes speculations about delay in polls

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday rejected speculations about any delay in elections, saying that he strongly believed that the polls would be held on time.

The president, talking to a delegation of the Council of Pakistan Newspapers Editors (CPNE) here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, said the timely elections would pave the way for improving the political and economic situation of the country.

President Alvi emphasised the need for upholding the Constitution as the country’s history had proven that the delay in elections had harmed democracy.

Referring to his meeting with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Haji Ghulam Ali earlier in the day, the president said the KP governor was a democratic person and he had encouraged him to fix a date for elections in accordance with the Constitution and the order of the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

While talking about the prevailing economic situation of the country, the President said that he was of the firm opinion that Pakistan would not default, adding that better and effective financial management could help overcome the economic difficulties faced by the country.

The President said that he was against corruption as Pakistan had badly been damaged by it, and therefore, he returned the NAB Amendment Bill to the Parliament. He regretted that delayed decision-making, violation of merit, nepotism and corruption had caused immense damage to Pakistan.

The President urged the media to educate the people by providing truthful and responsible analysis and opinions. He stated that despite the rise of new media, print media was still playing a vital role in shaping people’s opinions and informing them about important issues.

The President emphasized the need for upholding the freedom of speech in Pakistan. President Alvi said he had been playing his role to reduce differences and promote reconciliation among the political parties. He was willing to meet any person or political party for the sake of the country, he added.

