Complainants get government jobs on Punjab ombudsman’s orders

LAHORE: On the orders of the Punjab Ombudsman retired Maj. Azam Suleman Khan, the complainants of different districts have been provided regular jobs in the provincial departments under Rule 17-A of the Punjab Civil Servants (Appointment and Conditions of Service) Rules, 1974.

In a statement on Tuesday, a spokesman for the Office of the Ombudsman said the education department has recruited Muhammad Waqas Akram of Vehari and Niaz Ahmad of Lahore as junior clerks in the BPS-11 after the involvement of the ombudsman office.

Separately, Ruqia Siddiq of Kasur and Muhammad Shahid Khan of Sahiwal have been appointed to the Auqaf and Health departments, respectively.

Furthermore, the spokesman added the ombudsman office has also mediated for the recruitment of Atiqa Ghafoor of the Rajana area as a junior clerk, on a regular basis, in the deputy commissioner’s office of Toba Tek Singh.

Further, the municipal committee of Sangla Hill tehsil has settled the family pension arrears of Shoail Masih by paying him an amount of Rs50,000 and has also recruited his brother, Azeem Masih, as a sentry worker.

Similarly, the municipal corporation Sialkot has provided a naib qasid job to the son of the complainant, Muhammad Riaz, following the Ombudsman’s intervention.

The ombudsman’s office has been instrumental in promptly and efficiently addressing public problems, resulting in successful resolutions of plaintiffs’ grievances, said the spokesman.