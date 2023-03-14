‘Action must be taken’ if Toshakhana gifts received unethically: Abbasi

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Tuesday said that action must be taken if any Toshakhana gifts were received unethically.

Speaking to the media outside the accountability court, Abbasi acknowledged that his name has appeared in the list of Toshakhana gifts. “If any gift is received from abroad, it is deposited in the Toshakhana,” he said.

He added that the Toshakhana determines the price of the gift and the money has to be paid in order to receive the gift.

Abbasi said that for years, people have been going to the accountability courts but judgements are not being passed.

The former premier said that the new National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman should end the cases of poor people even if the cases involving politicians continue.

In response to a question, the former premier said that there is no ongoing attempt to form a new party. “Pakistan has sufficient political parties,” he added.

It should be noted that the PML-N leader was present at the judicial complex as he was to appear before the accountability court in the LNG reference.

Judge Nasir Javed Rana heard the case today. During the hearing, the NAB prosecutor said that the arguments in the LNG reference have been completed.

He added that NAB rules are being amended in which the court has been empowered. Under the new amendment, the accountability court can refer the pending matter to any tribunal.

Abbasi said he could not appear at the previous hearing, to which the judge said that it is not necessary for Abbasi to appear in court and can send his counsel instead.

Due to the new amendment, final arguments on the plea of jurisdiction and acquittal could not be made and the hearing of the case was adjourned till April 4.