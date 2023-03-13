Chinese Premier Li Qiang outlines government’s priorities

Outlining the priorities of the government, Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Monday pledged to focus on adhering to a people-centered development approach, promoting high-quality development and deepening reform and opening-up.

The new Chinese premier met the press after the closing of the first session of the 14th National People’s Congress, the country’s national legislature, here at Beijing.

Li vowed to implement the important decisions and plans made at the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC), which has laid out the country’s development plans for the next five years and beyond.

The government will make solid efforts on every piece of work concerning the people’s livelihood, Li said, noting that the ultimate aim of the CPC and the government is to improve people’s well-being.

Most people do not keep their eyes on GDP growth all the time, Li said, explaining that what they care more about are the things that concern their everyday lives, such as housing, employment, income, education, medical services and environment. “Therefore, the government must always plan and carry out its work in light of what the people feel and act according to the people’s aspirations.”

The premier said that the focus of the country’s development work is shifting from providing for people’s basic needs to improving people’s quality of life.

As the world’s second-largest economy, China has made great progress in economic and social development, but its development is still imbalanced and inadequate, he pointed out. “Any aggregate volume when divided by the 1.4 billion population will become a small per capita figure,” he said.

“In general, we should fully and faithfully apply the new development philosophy on all fronts, work to create a new pattern of development, and focus on promoting high-quality development,” he said.

For the purpose, Li highlighted the need for enhancing scientific innovation capacity, modernizing the industrial system and continuing the transition towards green development.

Li added that deepening reform and opening-up is essential for advancing Chinese modernization and achieving the country’s Second Centenary Goal.

Noting that this year marks the 45th anniversary of reform and opening-up in China, the advent of which impacted not only China but the whole world, Li said China will open wider to the world and welcomes investors from across the globe.

Full confidence in economy

Li voiced full confidence in the country’s economy, but stressed that redoubled efforts are required to meet China’s 2023 GDP growth target of around 5 percent.

Li said China’s economic performance over the first two months of 2023 has shown that the economy is stabilizing and some international organizations have also revised up their growth projections.

The premier also told reporters that China’s demographic dividends have not disappeared and talent dividend is gradually taking shape.

China will continue to pursue an employment-first strategy and increase government support to boost job creation, Li pledged. “In particular, support will be heightened in terms of employment services and technical training, while multiple steps will be taken to stabilize and expand employment.”

A record high of 11.58 million college graduates are entering work force this year, the premier said, adding that from a development perspective, it is a good thing because young people can inject energy and vitality into the society.

Moreover, Li vowed that private enterprises in China will enjoy a better environment and broader space for development.

This government will continue to foster a market-based and law-based business environment in alignment with international standards and create a level playing field for private enterprises and help entrepreneurs grow and thrive, he stressed.

In terms of promoting rural revitalization, the premier emphasized the need to bring out the initiatives of farmers and let them take part in rural revitalization and share the benefits of reform and development.

“China is a major agricultural country and socialist modernization won’t be complete without agricultural and rural modernization,” said Li.

He also said rural revitalization should be advanced across the board, and different localities should develop the countryside based on their local conditions.