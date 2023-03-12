NATIONAL

Revolutionary poet Jalib was remembered on 30th death anniversary

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: The 30th death anniversary of revolutionary poet Habib Jalib was observed on Sunday to pay glowing tributes to him for his notable services in the field of literature.

Habib Jalib was born on 24 March 1928 in Hoshiarpur of Indian Punjab. He was titled as the poet of the people by his followers. Habib Jalib migrated to Pakistan after the partition and worked with a newspaper as a proofreader.

His simple and attractive style touched the hearts of people and remained loyal to his progressive school of thought despite being jailed for several times but also remained resilient when it comes to his poetry.

He is among the most influential urdu poets in Pakistan, who supported democratic ideals and expressively opposed martial laws and authoritarian rule.

Some of his famous literary works of the great political and social activist of his time include “Zulmat Ko Zia”, “Watan ko Kuch Nahi Khatra”, “Main Ne Uss Se Yeh Kaha” and “Aisay Dastoor Ko”.

His famous poetry books are Sir-e-Maqtal, Zikr Behte Khoon Ka, Gumbad-e-Bedar, Kulyaat e Habib Jalib, Is Shehar-e-Kharabi Main, Goshay Main Qafas K, Harf-e-Haqq, Harf-e-Sar-e-Daar and Ehad-e-Sitam.

He was awarded Nishan-i-Imtiaz and Nigar Awards by the government of Pakistan for his services in the field of literature. A greatest poet of his era Habib Jalib died on March 12, 1993.

