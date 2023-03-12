NATIONAL

PML-N to start issuing tickets for Punjab elections from Mar 15

By Staff Report
KARACHI, PAKISTAN - JANUARY 15: A Pakistani woman casts her ballot at a polling station in Karachi on Karachi , Pakistan on January 15, 2023 . (Photo by Yousuf Khan/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: The Parliamentary Board of Pakistan Muslim League -Nawaz (PML-N) will start issuing tickets to suitable candidates in Punjab for the provincial election from March 15.

PML-N Punjab President Rana Sanaullah Khan has directed all divisional and district organizations of the party to ensure active interaction with the public.

He said that all regional organizations should ensure the submission of nomination papers of the best, most competent and people-friendly candidates in provincial constituencies.

He said that candidates aspiring for party tickets should submit their applications to the party office.

He asked all regional organizations to make public communication campaigns more active.

Being a popular party, PML-N is always ready to go to the people, he said, adding that the politics of ‘fitna Khan’ will be eliminated through the power of the vote.

Previous article
Revolutionary poet Jalib was remembered on 30th death anniversary
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Another aircraft carrying quake relief goods departs for Turkey

KARACHI: A cargo plane carrying 90 tons of relief goods, including 1,200 winterised tents, departed for quake-hit Turkey on Sunday. It was the second aid...

Government launches citizen’s guide to prevent gender-based violence

Pakistan to start polio vaccination to immunise 21mn children

US congressman expresses concern over rights violations under Sharif

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.