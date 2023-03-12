Former Punjab governor Sarwar joins PML-Q

LAHORE: Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar, a former Punjab governor who was removed from his position by his former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party almost a year ago, has announced his joining of the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q).

Sarwar, who made the announcement after meeting with the party’s supremo Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, had been offered to join the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and PML-Q earlier this year, as the battle for the “Punjab throne” intensified during the assembly dissolution episode in January.

Reportedly, Hussain had met the former PTI leader twice back then and offered him to join his party. Local media reported the former governor had decided to join the PML-Q two days ago, and the official announcement was made today.

During a press conference Sunday, the politician said his first priority would be to “strengthen the party” and expressed his dissatisfaction with the current state of political affairs in the country, saying that politicians are not willing to sit together in the most difficult of situations.

When speaking about his accomplishments during his tenure in the governor’s house, Sarwar said he appointed the university’s vice-chancellor on merit.

After his removal from the governor’s office last year, the politician berated his former party’s leadership, slamming its “foreign conspiracy” narrative. However, he vowed to stand behind Khan despite reservations.

He also shared his views about the Pakistan Democratic Movement-led government in Islamabad, saying that it will have to take strong measures economically.