Suspect in triple murder, Minister Khetran freed from jail on bail

QUETTA/KARACHI: Balochistan Minister for Communication and Works (C&W) Sardar Abdur Rahman Khetran has been released from District Jail Quetta on Saturday.

Abdul Rahman Khetran is one of the suspects in the case registered for the grisly murder of three people including a woman whose bullet-riddled bodies were found from a well in the Barkhan district.

It is to be noted that a sessions court in Barkhan granted bail to Sardar Abdur Rehman Khetran on Friday.

The gruesome Barkhan incident took place days after a video of a woman with the Holy Quran in her hands appeared on social media last month. In the video, the woman claimed that she and her children were detained by Khetran. She pleaded with the people to get her and her children freed.

Initially, Khan Muhammad Marri, a resident of Kohlu, claimed that the deceased are his wife and two sons. He then went on to allege: “Five slaves are still in the possession of Sardar Abdul Rehman.”

The triple murder incident took a dramatic twist, when a police surgeon, after the post-mortem examination of the bodies, revealed that one of the victims was a 17 to 18-year-old female. The surgeon said that the deceased was raped and tortured before being shot dead.

The medico-legal officer said that the autopsy found that the girl was shot thrice in the head and her face and neck were mutilated with acid to hide her identity. She said that the girl may not be Giran Naz but her daughter.

Moreover, the other two were also tortured before being killed, she added.

On February 22, Levies personnel recovered Marri’s wife Giran Naz — who had been presumed dead — and their five children including a girl, allegedly abducted by Khetran. The operation was conducted in light of Khan Muhammad’s allegations.

During the search operations, Naz along with her children Farzana, Abdul Majeed, Abdul Ghaffar, Imran, and Abdul Sattar was recovered, the Levies officials said.

The force took action in the areas of Kohlu, Dakki, Barkhan and Dera Bugti as Khan Muhammad Marri’s family was held hostage at different locations.