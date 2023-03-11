Executive Director COMSATS calls on High Commissioner of Sri Lanka

ISLAMABAD: The Executive Director of COMSATS, Ambassador Dr. Mohammad Nafees Zakaria, paid a courtesy call on the High Commissioner of Sri Lanka, Vice Admiral Mohan Wijewickrama, at the Sri Lankan High Commission in Islamabad.

The High Commissioner congratulated Ambassador Zakaria on his appointment as the Executive Director of COMSATS, an international intergovernmental organization of 27 member countries.

The Executive Director COMSATS, thanked the High Commissioner and updated him on the latest activities and programs of the organization, including the recently held coordinating council meeting at Karachi, Pakistan, and ongoing programs of COMSATS’ Centers of Excellence. Ambassador Zakaria also shared his ideas regarding COMSATS activities as part of future plans.

The High Commissioner proposed a working visit by the Executive Director to Sri Lanka at the earliest possible time, emphasizing the Sri Lankan government’s full support for COMSATS. He wished Ambassador Zakaria a successful tenure as the Executive Director of COMSATS and reaffirmed Sri Lanka’s commitment to furthering cooperation among the member countries.