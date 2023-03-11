ECP selects officials for ‘transparent’ Punjab elections

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has appointed 36 District Returning Officers (DROs), 297 Returning Officers (ROs), and 294 Assistant Returning Officers (AROs) to oversee a transparent and impartial election of the Punjab Assembly.

The officials were selected based on their competence and experience in administration, and they will be responsible for ensuring a smooth voting process, counting the votes, and announcing the results in their respective districts, according to the Associated Press of Pakistan.

In a news statement, the ECP reiterated its commitment to a free, fair, and transparent election and urged all political parties, candidates, and voters to cooperate with the appointed officials and follow the rules and regulations of the electoral process.

It also called on all stakeholders to refrain from any activities that could disrupt the election or undermine its integrity.

The ECP’s efforts to ensure a smooth and transparent election are commendable, and it is the responsibility of all participants to abide by the rules and regulations to uphold the democratic process.

The appointment of experienced officials is an important step towards conducting a fair and impartial election.

The development comes a day after military and civilian intelligence agencies expressed opposition to holding general elections in the two provinces, citing a fresh wave of terrorism and intelligence reports warning of more attacks.

The tribunal held a meeting to discuss security arrangements for the elections, attended by officials and representatives from the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), Intelligence Bureau, and Counter-Terrorism Departments.

Sources say the intelligence representatives were unanimous in their view that the “time was not right for elections” due to the offensive against terrorism and the presence of suspected militants from Afghanistan in Punjab.

The agencies suggested a postponement of three to four months.