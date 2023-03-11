Alvi congratulates Jinping on re-election for third term as China’s president

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi took to Twitter on Saturday to congratulate president Xi Jinping on his unanimous re-election, Ram Chandra Poudel on his election as president of Nepal, and Han Zheng on his new role as deputy president of China.

Expressing his delight, President Alvi said the strong bond of friendship between Pakistan and China had grown from strength to strength.

He added that as China’s closest friend and all-weather partner, Pakistan looked forward to working closely with President Jinping to take their relations to new heights.

I congratulate H.E. President Xi Jinping on his unanimous re-election. The ironclad 🇵🇰🇨🇳 brotherhood has grown from strength to strength. As China’s closest friend and all-weather partners we look forward to working closely with President Xi to take relations to new heights. — The President of Pakistan (@PresOfPakistan) March 10, 2023

Jinping secured a precedent-breaking third term on Friday during a parliamentary session in which he tightened his control of the world’s second-largest economy as it emerges from a coronavirus slump and diplomatic challenges mount.

Nearly 3,000 members of China’s parliament, the National People’s Congress (NPC), voted unanimously in the Great Hall of the People for the 69-year-old leader in an election in which there was no other candidate.

He also congratulated Poudel on his election and expressed his eagerness to work with him for the advancement of Pakistan-Nepal relations.

Finally, the president extended his congratulations to Han Zheng on assuming the office of vice president of China, commending his many salutary contributions to the unique interstate friendship between Islamabad and Beijing.

President Alvi expressed his confidence that their time-tested All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership would continue to thrive for years to come.