Hajj policy 2023: Every Haaji to pay around Rs1.175 million this year

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Mufti Abdul Shakoor announced the estimated expenditure for the citizens applying for the government Hajj scheme 2023, a day after the approval of the Hajj Policy 2023 by the Federal Cabinet.

Mufti Abdul Shakoor in a presser said that the estimated expenditure of pilgrims in the northern part of Pakistan is liable to pay Rs1.175 million for Hajj while pilgrims in the southern part will be charged Rs1.165 million.

He announced that the Hajj applications could be submitted from March 16 to March 31, 2023, through 14 designated banks across the country.

The religious minister said, “In the regular Hajj scheme, those who have performed Hajj in the last 5 years will not be allowed to apply, adding that, the age limit for Hajj has been abolished from this year.

He added that the 50pc quota in the government Hajj Scheme 2023 is reserved for the citizens applying for private Hajj.

“Hajj expenses have increased by almost Rs350,000 due to the depreciation of the rupee against the dollar,” Mufti Shakoor said.