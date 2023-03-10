Baloch journalist, activist Abid Mir goes missing from Capital city

ISLAMABAD: Abid Mir, a human rights activist and journalist from Balochistan, has gone missing from Islamabad, a leading newspaper reported.

According to his family, he disappeared after going to an ATM on Wednesday evening. Mir, who is known for his social media activism and his work on human rights in Balochistan, was last seen at the Baloch Aurat March, which took place on Wednesday.

Mir’s brother Khalid Mir released a video on Twitter in which he stated that the family is in contact with the police to register a missing-persons FIR. He further stated that Mir had not been involved in any controversial issues lately, and he did not have any specific threat from anybody.

Islamabad police however announced later on Thursday night that Mir had returned home.

In a tweet, the capital police said that the impression of Abid going missing was false and had been created after the journalist lost contact with his family.

The Islamabad police thanked all the citizens and journalists who contacted the force regarding Abid Mir’s disappearance.

The disappearance of the Baloch activist has raised grave concerns on social media. The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan has also expressed concern and urged the Islamabad Police to investigate the matter immediately.

Many journalists and social media activists have voiced their concern over Mir’s missing, including journalist Hamid Mir.

Mir worked as a regional editor for Lok Sujag – a multimedia investigative journalism platform that focuses on issues and communities marginalised in the mainstream media and policy discourse.

The disappearance of Abid Mir has brought attention to the increasing number of missing persons cases in Pakistan. Former Punjab chief minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has claimed that the number of cases has increased during the tenure of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The disappearance of Abid Mir is a matter of great concern, and it is essential that the authorities take immediate action to ensure his safe return. The media community and human rights organisations are closely monitoring the situation and urging the authorities to act swiftly.